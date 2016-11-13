Geoffrey Lee 1919-1941

Note: I wrote this post three years ago and for some reason never published it at the time. So having remembered it and re-read it this felt like a good day to put that right.

My family is fortunate. In all of the family history research that I’ve done and in the vast extended family tree that I now have, I only know of one ancestor who was killed in action. That’s not to say that my family wasn’t affected in other ways, but as we remember the people who died fighting to preserve peace, democracy and liberty, I thought I would write this post about the one member of my family who died in combat. This post has been written by bringing together a number of useful online sources that were readily available and between them give a picture of what happened. With more research over a longer period of time and using offline resources too, I will undoubtedly find out more. If there’s anyone out there who does know more, including perhaps some long lost relatives, then do get in touch or comment below.

Geoffrey Lee doesn’t sound like a close relation – he’s my first cousin twice removed – but if I instead describe him as my grandma’s cousin he suddenly feels a lot closer, especially as it was my grandma who told me the most about the Jackson family, of which they were both a part. But despite this distance, I have always had an interest in Geoffrey Lee simply because he was the only person in the family who died during the Second World War, and because I’d seen this lovely photograph of him, which appears to have found its way to other websites.

Geoffrey was a member of 82 Squadron which during the Second World War spent much of its time in operations over the North Sea. It was largely based at RAF Watton in Norfolk, although it eventually operated out of other bases such as nearby RAF Bodney and RAF Lossiemouth, and then later in the war it moved entirely to the Far East. Geoffrey was a part of the RAF Volunteer Reserve, which is to some extent an RAF equivalent of the Territorial Army.

82 Squadron had had a tough time of it during the early part of the Second World War. Twice it had to be rebuilt from scratch following raids where every plane was brought down by German bombers. The most prominent of these incidents was during the raid on Aalborg in Denmark in August 1940 (there’s an interesting short film about it) when most of the squadron was destroyed and a number of airmen captured. In July 1941, 82 Squadron was often being used for anti-shipping operations in conjunction with the RAF Coastal Command (a book is available about this often forgotten – including during the war itself – offensive).

On 30 July 1941 at 12.43, Blenheim IV R3803 took off from RAF Bodney in Norfolk. On board the plane were three crew members – Pilot Sergeant Peter Stocks, Air Gunner Pilot Officer Eric Hale and Observer Sergeant Geoffrey Lee. They were aiming for the area around the Kiel Canal, possibly to bomb German targets in the area or possibly to lay mines. The Kiel Canal has long been a crucial link between the North Sea and the Baltic Sea since it was constructed in 1895, and although this made it a huge asset to Germany during the war, it also made it a point of weakness for them as they relied on it so much. The flight on 30 July 1941 was therefore part of a long-standing and much wider operation around this part of the North Sea.

At around the same time as Peter Stocks, Eric Hale and Geoffrey Lee were taking off from Norfolk, a number of German Messerschmitt Bf110‘s took off to guard the Kiel Canal, probably from their base in Jever in Lower Saxony, northern Germany. They were part of the Zerstörergeschwader 76 a wing of the Luftwaffe which was engaged in numerous varied operations around northern Europe, and at other times across Europe and the Middle East.

At around 14.30, the British RAF plane was found by the Germans in the skies above Denmark. Opening fire, they brought the plane down over the North Sea not far from the Danish city of Esbjerg. It was one of five Blenheim’s shot down by the Germans within a 20 minute period that day.

The war continued…

A month later, Eric Hale’s body was found on the beach at Nymindegab with Geoffrey Lee’s body found nearly 40 miles further south on the beach at Mandø. Peter Stocks’ body was never found. Geoffrey Lee’s body along with that of another British airman and three German airmen, were retrieved by the Wehrmacht and taken to Ribe and then on to Esbjerg’s Fourfelt Cemetery.

Geoffrey Lee and Eric Hale are buried are at Esbjerg’s Fourfelt Cemetery. Peter Stocks is remembered on the Runnymede Memorial.

17 months after Geoffrey Lee’s tragic death, his brother Wilfred’s second child was born. He was named Geoffrey Lee presumably in memory.

