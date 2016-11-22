Sheffield Central Library to be replaced by hotel? It’s not the full story, and it shouldn’t just be rejected out of hand

The instant reaction to today’s story in Sheffield’s Star newspaper “Chinese plan to turn Sheffield Central Library into five star hotel” is inevitable. People will of course be appalled, in fact horrified is probably a better word. Many won’t read any further than the headline, as the reaction on Twitter is already showing. But here’s why I don’t think we should dismiss this idea out of hand.
First of all, it’s the headline. It doesn’t tell the full story. It could easily have instead been “Plan to invest millions in building new Sheffield Central Library.” The headline instead is typical clickbait and will make many people react in anger without even reading the story. The reality is that IF this goes ahead Sheffield will get a new modern Central Library, and the older building that currently houses the library will be turned in to a five-star hotel. That’s something that the city doesn’t have at the moment and it needs it if it is to compete with other similar sized cities, something which I desperately wish it would do on a more level playing field.
Secondly, it’s about the appalling state of the Central Library building. Whilst it has some brilliant sculptures and art deco features a lot of its structure was knocked up on the cheap in the late 1920s/early 1930s. As a result, the steel frame is severely corroded, the window frames are almost falling out and the roof leaks to such an extent that it causes panic for art gallery staff every time there is a heavy deluge of rain. It also has terrible disabled access and its IT facilities are poor. If it was a 1960s build that was in a similar condition it would probably have been demolished by now, but because it is a beautiful and much-loved building the council has tried to keep it patched up and preserve it as best they can at a time when there is very little money around to invest in it properly.
At the moment this is just a proposal. There’s no guarantee it’ll happen and if it does become a firm plan it needs to be heavily scrutinised, but what it could give us could be something brilliant. Investors (who happen to be from China) would buy the current Central Library building from the city council and turn it in to a hotel thereby preserving one of the city’s favourite buildings. The city as a result gets a modern state of the art library building in return which I hope could be of some architectural significance too. I’m not someone whose instinct is to defend the city council’s ideas. I also love the Central Library and I’m there on average twice a month often more, so this is something that means a lot to me personally. But I’ve also seen the facilities that the new library buildings have around the country and they’re much better than what Sheffield has to offer (For example, I love the interior of the new Library of Birmingham). It may also give us the opportunity to create more space and move many books that are currently in storage on to the shelves where they can be borrowed more easily. It would also be nice if it could at the same time create more space for the city’s art collection which is similarly often in storage as there simply isn’t room to show them properly (at present it’s proposed that the Graves Gallery would move to the ground floor of the existing library building but perhaps there might be a better alternative).
I don’t deny there’s lots to consider properly in this proposal, and I know as little about it as is in the article in The Star. But we shouldn’t just reject it out of hand just because the headline is sensationalist and it involves wealthy overseas investors getting something they want too.
The reason this is a no, is not because of a reaction to clickbait, not because people are against change, not because they don’t want investment and not because they’re stubborn and can’t see a bigger picture. It’s because the people of Sheffield have been done over time and time again, and there will be no guarantees that we’ll get anything remotely like Birmingham library in return for sacrificing our library. The council does not have the right to sell off this resource to the community. We’ve had enough of underhand tactics.
But it will not be sold off – it will be leased to the Chinese for a fixed term and the ultimate landlord will remain the people of Sheffield. Please, please read the detail.
We’ll get a much loved building redeveloped, and whatever some people on here would say, will probably actually see more people use it in the future (at present the same small percentage of people use it for access to free IT and keeping warm – the lack of investment in books alone means that its function as a traditional library has long since passed).
How do I know this – because a cafe franchise tried to make a go out of selling coffee, counted footfall and found the actual numbers they counted were way below the numbers “tallied” by the electronic counter which staff had used to justify keeping the building open. Once people visiting the Gallery and people attending meetings were removed you do not have a real justification for maintaining the library in such a space – add to that the potential damage the poor environmental conditions are doing to the book stock, plus the fact disabled people wanting to access the building are treated as second class citizens and there can be no objection to rethinking the use of the building.
Other points to note – only the Portland Stone façade and the stairwell are listed. Graves only funded the fit out of the Gallery, not the building. Making it truly 21st accessible would cost upwards of £10 million without touching what goes on inside the building. Why? Look at the front entrance and imagine the length of a ramp that met current DDA regulations for the slope which is usually the answer offered – it would stretch way past Starbucks and would cut-off the winter Gardens from Tudor Square!). Add in the fact that nothing can be attached / amended to the listed façade out front and the only solution its to totally re-orientate the building which is a huge and costly intervention.
This proposal is thus typical of the only real hope to save the building. As said above it may well not happen and something has to. Putting this in context with the announcement on Wentworth yesterday in the budget which was given £7.5 Million extraordinarily, but this doesn’t even with the £2 million from Council meet the basic access requirements bill. Unless a radical proposal is produced which meets an already crowded public funding agenda, there is little hope.
Better the potential Chinese plan in my view than to stay within the Council’s care and it fall into disrepair such that it is totally closed to the public when the windows fall out! And that is not scaremongering it is a real risk.
You make a couple of strange points – firstly “But it will not be sold off – it will be leased to the Chinese for a fixed term and the ultimate landlord will remain the people of Sheffield. Please, please read the detail.”
I, like many other people are responding to the same information. Where are you getting your ‘detail’? I don’t see any information about leases, or for that matter anything definite being settled at all.
“the lack of investment in books alone means that its function as a traditional library has long since passed”
Again, where are you getting your information and would you please share it? What is your definition of a ‘traditional’ library?
‘A cafe franchise tried to make a go out of selling coffee, counted footfall and found the actual numbers they counted were way below the numbers “tallied” by the electronic counter which staff had used to justify keeping the building open”
What has selling coffee in the foyer got to do with footfall or how people use the library? For a start there’s already a cafe upstairs in the building, and across the road. You’re counting the numbers of people who want coffee, not who want a book or to use a computer indoors as opposed to on the street. Who wouldn’t want to stay warm while they do this?
“Once people visiting the Gallery and people attending meetings were removed you do not have a real justification for maintaining the library in such a space”
Hang on, why are you removing these people from the count? This is what the library is for, and exactly why it needs such a space.
“Add to that the potential damage the poor environmental conditions are doing to the book stock, plus the fact disabled people wanting to access the building are treated as second class citizens and there can be no objection to rethinking the use of the building”
I’m sure the book stock is fine. Why bring up environmental damage to the book stock? I doubt this problem even exists. I heard the problem was coming from the roof if anything and could perhaps damage the paintings but I’ve never seen any evidence of it. None of this makes any sense other than to justify selling it off, leasehold or otherwise.
Disabled people are not treated like second class citizens. They have access to the building and are as welcome as anyone else when they get there. Yes it’s impossible to go up the stairs in a wheelchair, and access could be better placed but it’s not true to say that they are being actively discriminated against. A disabled person will tell you they need better access, not that they’re not allowed in. Be careful with your words, because using people’s disability to make a point isn’t clever and does not warrant a triumphant claim that there can be no objection to selling it off.
These things can be fixed and the council has the money to do it. Once again, this is not about being resistant to change, it is about making sure the people of Sheffield have a central library. At the moment, there are just no guarantees that this won’t just be taken away and not replaced.
The ramp outside the Townhall isn’t that long! The council have skimped and neglected the building for years. 25 years ago a survey was done and it would have cost 30 million then! It might be a good idea to lease the building and spend how much on a new one 2 million or even 3? I suspect by the time the powers that be get their act together we will end up with a stall in the half empty market! In the end the people of Sheffield will get what they are given and will have to lump it! The only reason the Graves will survive is that it is covered by a covenent, but come to think of it so too was the Mappin. There is a painting on the wall and that appears to make it a gallery? I hope that a new team will be brought in to plan any new building, god help us if we get more of the same!
So true I’m so pi..ed about Sheffield people being lied to so fed up pulling trees pulling up gravestones up at the cathedral in Sheffield selling old library in Sheffield Centre across from a masonic Lodge on Surrey Street there is a lot of history around that area maybe people should open their eyes a bit more and realise what we are losing
The book stock is not “fine”. About ten years ago there was a severe flood from rain pouring through the roof and thousands of books were damaged and had to be destroyed. Every time there’s heavy rain there’s the risk it will happen again.
That was ten years ago. Heavy rain poses the same risk for any building. If it needs fixing then it must be fixed. Don’t use damage to books as an excuse to sell off a valued resource to the public in exchange for an exclusive hotel. Meaning it will literally exclude many Sheffield residents from using that building ever again. It’s not a good argument.
There may be a lot to say for this proposal, and I can see the problem of the poor quality and degenerate building that doesn’t sit comfortably in its location. I’m not even a fan of that 30’s Dictator architecture, the Town Hall and City Hall are a lot more welcoming and sit well in their locations. So why not turn it into a hotel and build a really good new library?
But the big issue here is that we are being presented with a single plan, like it or lump it, and the council with their usual ineptitude have done no work on selling us the new library that might be built. With the rolling fiasco of the street trees and the looming fiasco of the urban flood plains a great many people expect the council to make a complete hash of this.
Signing away property to a big investor on a very long lease might make practical sense but it sounds too much like what’s been going on with our monopolistic street maintenance contract for comfort. It’s no surprise that the citizen’s meeting next week is a sellout. And of course it has the whiff of Hinckley Point where the government ended up being dictated to by their foreign partners.
